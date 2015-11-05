Dortmund have no chance of catching Bayern - Watzke

Hans-Joachim Watzke believes Borussia Dortmund have no hope of catching Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race.

Dortmund have been largely impressive since Thomas Tuchel's arrival in the dugout and sit second in the Bundesliga having lost just once all season, although that was a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Pep Guardiola's side, who enjoy a five-point cushion in top spot.

And Watzke believes the title race is already dead in the water.

"It makes no sense to talk about chasing down Bayern," Watzke told Bild.

"Bayern have dropped just two points so far. If they keep this up the entire season, they will spill eight points over the course of the season.

"We are only looking at our own performances. We cannot afford to get carried away now.

"We are on the right track, though, and Thomas Tuchel has already made his mark on the team. But the season is still long and we must remain hungry."

Dortmund host Qabala in the Europa League on Thursday before resuming Bundesliga action against Ruhr rivals Schalke on Sunday.