Dr Jordaan, Molefi Ntseki mourns the passing of Motjeka Madisha

South African Football Association president Dr Danny Jordaan and Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki have expressed their shock following the tragic passing away of Mamelodi Sundowns star Motjeka Madisha.

The former Bafana Bafana international died in a horrific car accident in the early hours of Sunday in Kempton Park, just hours after attending Sundowns’ 50th anniversary dinner gala celebration.

The news comes after Sundowns and AmaZulu defender Anele Ngcongca was laid to rest on Friday after losing his life in a car accident on 23 November 2020.

Ntseki admits that he was still trying to come to terms with the news, more so in the aftermath of Ngcongca’s passing.

'It is so devastating for such an up-and-coming player to lose his life this way. They don’t come more professional like the late Madisha. He was ever smiling, humble and was the first to arrive and leave the training ground, hence is rising star status,’ Ntseki told the SAFA website.

'He was a rising star with the right attitude and his positive attitude among other players was always invaluable.

'This is sad for football. To his family, club and football fraternity in general, we are gutted and devastated; my deepest condolences. We are hurt but hope his spirit will be a driving force to our attempts to reach the AFCON and FIFA World Cup tournaments.'

Meanwhile, Dr Jordan says he was at a loss for words after he attended Mamelodi Sundowns’ 50th Anniversary at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday evening, although Madisha didn’t attend event.

'I am still trying to ascertain facts of what really transpired but this is terrible news for football. Condolences to Sundowns, his family and entire football family,' said Dr Jordaan.