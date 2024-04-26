Is Marcus Rashford injured for Manchester United vs Burnley? Premier League injury latest

By Steven Chicken
The England winger was absent for Manchester United in midweek with an unspecified injury

Marcus Rashford is an injury doubt for Manchester United this weekend after going off with a knock against Coventry City on Sunday afternoon and missing his side’s 4-2 win over Sheffield United in midweek.

The England winger was subbed off in stoppage time before extra time as Manchester United eked past Championship Coventry on penalties in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final.

