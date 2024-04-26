Is Marcus Rashford injured for Manchester United vs Burnley? Premier League injury latest
The England winger was absent for Manchester United in midweek with an unspecified injury
Marcus Rashford is an injury doubt for Manchester United this weekend after going off with a knock against Coventry City on Sunday afternoon and missing his side’s 4-2 win over Sheffield United in midweek.
The England winger was subbed off in stoppage time before extra time as Manchester United eked past Championship Coventry on penalties in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final.
Further details on the nature of Rashford’s issue or when he may be able to make a return are not forthcoming as it stands ahead of United’s Premier League clash with struggling Burnley on Saturday afternoon.
Manchester United injury problems Mounting up
Rashford’s next appearance will be the 26 year old’s 400th senior outing in all competitions for United, for whom he made his debut in February 2016.
Erik ten Hag meanwhile has significant injury problems to deal with at centre-back having been forced to field Casemiro as a makeshift partner to Harry Maguire in midweek. Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Willy Kambwala and Tyrell Malacia were all sidelined.
Scott McTominay had also gone off with a knock in the Coventry game but was able to appear from the bench against the Blades, but Mason Mount remains out of action after suffering another injury setback.
The former Chelsea midfielder spent over three months out with a calf injury before returning last month, but has missed the past two games having made just four brief cameos from the bench.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
United sit sixth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.
More Manchester United stories
Manchester United identify ideal midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo from relegation-threatened club, but a potential deal could be difficult to complete.
Manchester United have 'intensified' move for star who could become one of the fastest players in the Premier League: report
Arsenal 'talks ongoing' with superstar striker wanted by Manchester United: report
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.