Is Marcus Rashford injured for Manchester United vs Burnley? Premier League injury latest

Marcus Rashford is an injury doubt for Manchester United this weekend after going off with a knock against Coventry City on Sunday afternoon and missing his side’s 4-2 win over Sheffield United in midweek.

The England winger was subbed off in stoppage time before extra time as Manchester United eked past Championship Coventry on penalties in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final.

Further details on the nature of Rashford’s issue or when he may be able to make a return are not forthcoming as it stands ahead of United’s Premier League clash with struggling Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Manchester United injury problems Mounting up

United's injury issues run deep (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford’s next appearance will be the 26 year old’s 400th senior outing in all competitions for United, for whom he made his debut in February 2016.

Erik ten Hag meanwhile has significant injury problems to deal with at centre-back having been forced to field Casemiro as a makeshift partner to Harry Maguire in midweek. Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Willy Kambwala and Tyrell Malacia were all sidelined.

Scott McTominay had also gone off with a knock in the Coventry game but was able to appear from the bench against the Blades, but Mason Mount remains out of action after suffering another injury setback.

The former Chelsea midfielder spent over three months out with a calf injury before returning last month, but has missed the past two games having made just four brief cameos from the bench.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

United sit sixth in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United identify ideal midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo from relegation-threatened club, but a potential deal could be difficult to complete.

Manchester United have 'intensified' move for star who could become one of the fastest players in the Premier League: report

Arsenal 'talks ongoing' with superstar striker wanted by Manchester United: report