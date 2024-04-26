Is Erling Haaland injured to face Nottingham Forest? Premier League injury latest

By Steven Chicken
published

The Manchester City striker has missed the past two games with a muscle injury

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring against Liverpool
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland could be in with a shout of returning to action against struggling Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Pep Guardiola was without his top scorer for Manchester City’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea and their four-goal victory over Brighton and Hove Albion in a bid to aid his recovery from a muscle injury.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.