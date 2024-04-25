Roy Keane and Ian Wright in heated argument when discussing Bruno Fernandes

Sky Sports duo Roy Keane and Ian Wright have gone head-to-head as they attempted to settle their difference regarding Bruno Fernandes.

The Manchester United captain was once again the hero as he netted twice to complete a turnaround against Sheffield United earlier this week, making him the club's top goalscorer this season in the process.

In what has been a difficult campaign for Erik ten Hag's side, Bruno has been a consistent performer and even played on despite suffering a nasty-looking hand injury in their FA Cup semi-final victory over Coventry City last weekend.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

Having joined the club in 2020, Fernandes has often gone under the radar given his consistency for the club.

His injury record speaks for itself and the midfield maestro was handed the Man Utd captaincy after Harry Maguire stepped down last summer.

"I think Bruno is a winner," Wright said on the Stick to Football podcast, brought to you by Sky Bet. "He's frustrated. Whatever we say, he has his faults where he waves his arms up but he's the kind of player that is trying (to change things)."

Keane didn't take too kindly to the former Arsenal man's views, responding "He's won nothing in his career, he's 29 years of age. What has he won in his career?" To which Wright replied: "(I appreciate) he's won nothing. But, irrespective of wanting to be a winner, his standards are high.

Erik ten Hag and Bruno Fernandes during Manchester United's FA Cup tie against Reading at Old Trafford in January 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"If you take Bruno out of Man United we're talking about players who haven't improved. If he's not doing what he's doing United are nowhere near where they are."

Wright continued: "He's frustrated, he probably sees it in training every day, people not up to the standards of what he's looking for and it spills over into a Saturday.

"Because he (still) brings 'it' when we say about his histrionics, he brings it. If Man United are saved in a game it's probably him who's going to do it. He's got every right to be upset with them because they should be doing better."

Given Keane himself won countless honours at Old Trafford, it is easy to see how Wright's comments would natural irk the former Republic of Ireland international.

Roy Keane spent 12 years at Manchester United under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think he is a talented boy," Keane explained. "But does he help people out and does he make others around him better? The answer is 100 per cent no. He does like to dig them out, which is fine, but you've also got to drag the others along.

"Would you like to be in that United dressing room today with these guys going... 'not sure about him, I think he's OK when we're winning but we're not going to be winning every time'. How do you stop that momentum and flex your muscles in games?

"That's what I want. We talk about talented players but sometimes it's about personalities in big games and getting you over the line in big games."

