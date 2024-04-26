Adidas to re-release original Predator, 30 years after iconic '100% legal, 0% fair' campaign

Adidas has announced the Predator 94 will be re-released, exactly 30 years since the original boot first launched on the market.

While the recently-released Adidas Predator Elite is reminiscent of the mid-noughties era, with the foldover tongue harking back to the days when the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zinedine Zidane adorned the iconic boots, the Predator 94 is arguably the most important football boot ever released.

The rubber fins implemented on the upper had never been seen before, influencing much of the technology and how it appears on boots over the past 30 years. Iconic models have since followed, with the Rapier, Accelerator, Mania and Absolute all important pieces of nostalgia for people of a certain generation - but it was the Predator 94 which kickstarted things for Adidas.

Adidas Predator 94 (Image credit: Adidas)

Released in the summer of 1994 in black and white with red accents, the colourway has since become synonymous with the Predator range. The "100% legal, 0% fair" advertising campaign worked a treat, too, with the unique concept revolutionary at the time.

John Collins scored the boot's first-ever professional goal, too, with a brilliant free-kick for Celtic.

Adidas Predator 94 (Image credit: Adidas)

Maintaining a one-to-one aesthetic of the original, the Predator 94 remake will actually use the modern technology seen on the latest model of Preds, but look exactly how they did in the original launch.

Available from May 2 from Adidas in limited quantities, football boot collectors will no doubt be scrambling for a pair of the Predators.

They'll cost around £260 (€300), however, meaning they won't come cheap.

Celtic's John Collins scored the first goal in the Predator 94 (Image credit: Getty Images)

