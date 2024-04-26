Is Cole Palmer back for Chelsea this weekend? Premier League injury update

Cole Palmer has returned to training for Chelsea after missing Monday night’s five-goal defeat to Arsenal.

The midfielder has been in sensational form for a sub-par Chelsea side all season, with his 20 Premier League goals putting him top of the goalscoring charts both for his club and for the division as a whole, alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Mauricio Pochettino had challenged his players to show they were not just a one-man team in Palmer’s absence through illness only to see his side soundly beaten 5-0 by Arsenal, who have returned to the top of the table.

Cole Palmer back in training alongside Chelsea teammate

Chelsea face another big challenge against fourth-placed Aston Villa in Saturday’s 8pm kick-off at Villa Park, and may be able to call on Palmer to provide a boost to their hopes against Unai Emery’s in-form side.

Palmer was seen in training on Thursday, suggesting he may be available for selection once again.

Christopher Nkunku meanwhile continues to make good progress on his recovery from a hamstring injury, but Pochettino has suggested this weekend may be slightly too soon for a player who has only just returned to training after two months out. The Blues boss said he hopes to have Nkunku back ‘before the end of the season’

Full-back Reece James also posted on Instagram that ‘the comeback is on’ following the hamstring surgery that has ruled him out since December, though the exact timescale for his return is unknown.

Chelsea currently sit ninth in the Premier League with some remaining hope of returning to European competition next season.

What Chelsea would need to do to claim at least a Conference League place – or perhaps a Europa League spot – depends partly on the result of the FA Cup final, but they would need to overtake at least one, maybe two of West Ham, Newcastle United or Manchester United. All three are within six points’ reach, with Chelsea holding at least one game in hand over all of them.

