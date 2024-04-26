Is Cole Palmer back for Chelsea this weekend? Premier League injury update

By Steven Chicken
published

Or, more accurately, illness update after the top-scoring midfielder missed Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer celebrates scoring at Stamford Bridge
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cole Palmer has returned to training for Chelsea after missing Monday night’s five-goal defeat to Arsenal.

The midfielder has been in sensational form for a sub-par Chelsea side all season, with his 20 Premier League goals putting him top of the goalscoring charts both for his club and for the division as a whole, alongside Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.