Drinkwater banned for three matches after accepting FA charge

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been banned for three matches after accepting a Football Association charge of violent conduct for appearing to elbow Watford's Valon Behrami.

The England international clashed with Behrami during Leicester's 2-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday but initially avoided punishment as referee Neil Swarbrick failed to spot the incident.

Drinkwater's actions were caught by the television cameras, however, and the FA made the move to charge him using video evidence on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old has now pleaded guilty and Leicester confirmed that he will miss their next three Premier League matches against Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Manchester City.

A brief club statement read: "Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has accepted a Football Association charge of violent conduct.

"The charge was brought following an incident during the Premier League fixture at Watford on Saturday 19 November.

"Danny will subsequently serve a three-match domestic suspension and will miss the Premier League matches against Middlesbrough (26 November), Sunderland (3 December) and Manchester City (10 December)."