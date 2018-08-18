Drochtersen/Assel 0 Bayern Munich 1: Lewandowski spares Bayern's blushes

Robert Lewandowski's goal eight minutes from time spared Bayern Munich’s blushes as they toiled against fourth-tier side Drochtersen/Assel in the DFB-Pokal before winning 1-0.

Niko Kovac named arguably his strongest side possible but his team struggled to create chances against diligent and organised opponents until late on.

Thomas Muller thought he had opened the scoring with 12 minutes to go, only for Franck Ribery to be adjudged offside, before Lewandowski finally put Bayern ahead by diverting Leon Goretzka's shot home.

Nevertheless, it was hardly a convincing performance from Kovac's men ahead of their Bundesliga opener next week.