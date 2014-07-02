Duff pens one-year Burnley extension

Duff has made over 300 appearances for Burnley since joining from Cheltenham Town in July 2004 and has now put pen to paper on an extended deal to stay with the Turf Moor outfit.

Burnley won promotion to England's top flight after finishing second in the Championship last term.

Their only other Premier League season saw them finish 18th in the 2009-10 campaign.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce that long-serving defender Michael Duff has agreed a new one-year deal at Turf Moor.

"Duff, the only remaining survivor of the club's last foray into the Premier League in 2009, will enter an 11th season with the Clarets after penning the new deal on the eve of the return to pre-season training.

"The veteran defender recently completed his Pro Licence coaching badges, but the new deal does not, as reported, include a coaching role."

The news comes after Burnley announced the signing of goalkeeper Matt Gilks on a two-year deal earlier on Wednesday.