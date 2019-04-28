Dundee boss McIntyre: We will throw everything at Hamilton in survival bid

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre promised to throw everything at Hamilton next weekend after their survival hopes received another massive blow on a day of drama at the foot of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The bottom club rediscovered their goalscoring touch after only netting once in seven matches but were still on the losing side after David Turnbull netted deep into stoppage-time to earn Motherwell a 4-3 win at Fir Park.

There were also late setbacks elsewhere as both St Mirren and Hamilton scored last-gasp equalisers to move seven and nine points ahead of McIntyre’s side respectively.

Dundee need to beat Hamilton at Dens Park next Saturday to have any chance of catching the Lanarkshire men, and also hope that St Mirren do not win at Fir Park.

McIntyre was frustrated his side did not seize the initiative after Motherwell midfielder Alex Gorrin was sent off with the score at 3-3 in the 58th minute.

But he is confident his players will put their all into keeping alive their slim survival hopes next weekend.

McIntyre said: “Absolutely we are going to keep fighting and we are going to keep attacking teams and making sure we score more goals than them.

“We gave it everything, we attacked them, we created numerous chances, we scored three goals, and we’ve not been good enough to win the game.

“As long as there’s a chance there, we will continue to do the same thing, we will continue to attack it, but our quality, our decision-making has just not been there consistently enough.

“It was a desperate situation before. It’s even more desperate now. It’s going to take favours.

“But we’ll keep at it. We’ll get ready for next week and do the exact same thing again – attack the game and try to get three points and whatever happens, happens.

“We can’t affect elsewhere. All we can do is try and win our game.

“We certainly put everything into that – but ultimately we’ve not done enough.”

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson dropped 20-year-old winger Jake Hastie from his squad amid expectations he will join Rangers, but there was plenty of young talent on show.

Turnbull netted twice to take his season’s tally to 12 Premiership goals and his Scotland Under-21 team-mate Allan Campbell also impressed in midfield.

James Scott scored his first goal for the club and 17-year-old Jamie Semple came off the bench in stoppage-time to set up the winner on his debut.

Robinson said: “David Turnbull just needs to keep his feet on the ground, he’s a boy who has got his feet firmly on the ground like the rest of the young boys.

“Jamie Semple comes on and sets up the winner, James Scott scores, so all in all it was a very pleasing day.

“Our motivation is to get seventh and keep developing young players.

“Allan Campbell gets no credit but he was terrific again, his strength and determination epitomises everything about Motherwell Football Club.”