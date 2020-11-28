Dunfermline defeat Arbroath to book Betfred Cup quarter-final spot

Dunfermline booked their spot in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals with a routine 3-1 victory at Scottish Championship rivals Arbroath.

Ryan Dow gave the Championship leaders a 28th-minute lead with a fine solo goal. Collecting the ball on halfway, the midfielder drove forward before slamming into the top corner.

Euan Murray doubled the lead eight minutes later by slotting home from Dominic Thomas’ floated corner although Dunfermline were pegged back when Dale Hilson drilled beyond Owain Fon Williams midway through the second half.

But after Arbroath defender Ricky Little was adjudged to have handled in the area, Kevin O’Hara scored the resultant penalty eight minutes from time as Dunfermline maintained their unbeaten start to the season in all competitions.