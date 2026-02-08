‘It really surprises me that I never see Robbie Fowler getting linked with jobs – he’s a fantastic manager and one of the smartest people I’ve come across’ Former England striker baffled at why Liverpool legend is yet to get a role in the EFL

News
By published

After working with Fowler in Saudi Arabia, ex-Everton man tells FFT he's at a loss to explain why the Anfield great doesn't get more opportunities

Robbie Fowler pictured in May 2022
Robbie Fowler (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler has taken charge of four clubs since moving into management – but none have been in England.

Fowler started out life as a boss by becoming player-manager of Thailand club Muangthong United, then later took the helm at Australian side Brisbane Roar, only to return to the UK when the pandemic hit.

Former star's confusion

Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler

Fellow former England striker Francis Jeffers worked as Fowler’s assistant coach at Al Qadsiah, who were then in the second tier, but are now one of the top teams in the Saudi Pro League after a takeover by oil giants Aramco. Brendan Rodgers is now their manager.

In the end, Fowler and Jeffers’ stay at the club lasted only eight games, despite winning six and drawing two of those fixtures.

Francis Jeffers in action for Motherwell against Aberdeen, March 2011

Francis Jeffers (Image credit: Alamy)

Former Olympiacos boss Michel was appointed on the same day as Fowler’s dismissal – not long after the Anfield great had begun his role as manager of the club, Al Qadsiah appointed a new sporting director in the shape of Carlos Anton, who decided to pivot to a more Spanish style.

“We were unbeaten in eight, we were loving it and we had the team playing really well,” Jeffers told FourFourTwo.

“I was just absolutely gutted for Robbie – no-one likes to lose their job and obviously when the manager goes, I go with him.

“I was just absolutely devastated for him because I was thinking ‘He’s played eight games and now we’re getting on a plane to go home’. It just leaves a sour taste in your mouth.”

Jeffers saw enough to believe that Fowler is more than good enough to do a decent job for a club in the EFL.

Former footballer Robbie Fowler in media interview prior to the MCB Tour Championship - Seychelles at Constance Lemuria on November 29, 2022 in Praslin Island, Seychelles. (Photo by Phil Inglis/Getty Images)

Robbie Fowler (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Robbie’s a fantastic manager, it really does surprise me that I see people getting jobs and I never really see him linked,” the current Macclesfield assistant manager explained, speaking in association with Meta Spins Sport.

“I don’t know why that is, but if someone was to take a chance on Robbie Fowler, they’re getting a very good manager.

“People will think ‘Oh, he’s trying to help his mate’, but I’m not, it just really surprises me. Such an iconic figure in our country like Robbie Fowler, it baffles me that someone hasn’t looked at his record.

“He’s gone to Australia, he’s travelled all over the world to try to build his reputation as a manager. Not many would do that with a name like Robbie Fowler, so you have to give him great credit.

“I did a management diploma with him, and we’ve known each other for years, with the Everton and Liverpool connections. He’s one of the smartest people I’ve come across in football, with the way he thinks about the game.”

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.