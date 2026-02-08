‘It really surprises me that I never see Robbie Fowler getting linked with jobs – he’s a fantastic manager and one of the smartest people I’ve come across’ Former England striker baffled at why Liverpool legend is yet to get a role in the EFL

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler has taken charge of four clubs since moving into management – but none have been in England.

Fowler started out life as a boss by becoming player-manager of Thailand club Muangthong United, then later took the helm at Australian side Brisbane Roar, only to return to the UK when the pandemic hit.

A spell with Indian side East Bengal followed, before he headed to Saudi Arabia with Al Qadsiah in June 2023.

Former star's confusion

Robbie Fowler

Fellow former England striker Francis Jeffers worked as Fowler’s assistant coach at Al Qadsiah, who were then in the second tier, but are now one of the top teams in the Saudi Pro League after a takeover by oil giants Aramco. Brendan Rodgers is now their manager.

In the end, Fowler and Jeffers’ stay at the club lasted only eight games, despite winning six and drawing two of those fixtures.

Francis Jeffers (Image credit: Alamy)

Former Olympiacos boss Michel was appointed on the same day as Fowler’s dismissal – not long after the Anfield great had begun his role as manager of the club, Al Qadsiah appointed a new sporting director in the shape of Carlos Anton, who decided to pivot to a more Spanish style.

“We were unbeaten in eight, we were loving it and we had the team playing really well,” Jeffers told FourFourTwo.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I was just absolutely gutted for Robbie – no-one likes to lose their job and obviously when the manager goes, I go with him.

“I was just absolutely devastated for him because I was thinking ‘He’s played eight games and now we’re getting on a plane to go home’. It just leaves a sour taste in your mouth.”

Jeffers saw enough to believe that Fowler is more than good enough to do a decent job for a club in the EFL.

Robbie Fowler (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Robbie’s a fantastic manager, it really does surprise me that I see people getting jobs and I never really see him linked,” the current Macclesfield assistant manager explained, speaking in association with Meta Spins Sport.

“I don’t know why that is, but if someone was to take a chance on Robbie Fowler, they’re getting a very good manager.

“People will think ‘Oh, he’s trying to help his mate’, but I’m not, it just really surprises me. Such an iconic figure in our country like Robbie Fowler, it baffles me that someone hasn’t looked at his record.

“He’s gone to Australia, he’s travelled all over the world to try to build his reputation as a manager. Not many would do that with a name like Robbie Fowler, so you have to give him great credit.

“I did a management diploma with him, and we’ve known each other for years, with the Everton and Liverpool connections. He’s one of the smartest people I’ve come across in football, with the way he thinks about the game.”