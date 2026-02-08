How to watch Arsenal vs Man City – TV details, live streams in huge WSL clash

Watch Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women in the WSL today, with all the broadcast details for the semi-final right here in this guide.

With Manchester City sitting 11 points clear after thrashing Women's Super League champions Chelsea last weekend, the WSL title is all but wrapped up.

There is still so much to play for in this clash of the titans, with the battle for top three heating up and bragging rights at stake.

It could be a huge victory for Arsenal on the back of the Women's Champions Cup win or another statement from Manchester City, who have shown no signs of slowing in the league this season.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Arsenal vs Manchester City. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the UK

Arsenal vs Manchester City in the WSL will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports

Sky Sports subscribers will find the action on Sky Sports Mix or wherever you stream your Sky Sports content.

Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the US

US fans can watch the clash on ESPN Select.

Prices start at $12.99/month for their base plan.

Arsenal vs Manchester City: WSL preview

Arsenal and City last met in the league in early October, where a late winner saw Andree Jeglertz's side snatch the three points in a five-goal thriller in Manchester.

City are seeking an incredible 14th win on the trot in the WSL, having not lost a match since the opening day of the season against Chelsea.

They more than redeemed themselves against the champions last weekend, where a 5-1 dispatching of Sonia Bompastor's side left them with one hand on the trophy - a trophy that they have only one once before, 10 years ago.

Tickets

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also riding a wave of success, their most recent WSL game seeing them also beat Chelsea away from home.

Since then, they competed in the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which they won in dramatic style at the Emirates last weekend, securing the first available piece of silverware this season.

They will be desperate to build on this momentum and a win over the league leaders would show their credentials after a rocky start to the season.

While the league might appear wrapped up with 11 points separating City from second-placed Manchester United, an Arsenal victory would add spice to this campaign.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City

Both teams have been impressive recently - I expect another thriller at the Emirates.