How to watch Arsenal vs Man City – TV details, live streams in huge WSL clash
Arsenal host Manchester City in Women's Super League on Sunday – here's how to watch the game online and on TV
Watch Arsenal Women vs Manchester City Women in the WSL today, with all the broadcast details for the semi-final right here in this guide.
• Date: Sunday, 8 February 2026
• Kick-off time: 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET
• Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN Select (US)
• Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN
With Manchester City sitting 11 points clear after thrashing Women's Super League champions Chelsea last weekend, the WSL title is all but wrapped up.
There is still so much to play for in this clash of the titans, with the battle for top three heating up and bragging rights at stake.
It could be a huge victory for Arsenal on the back of the Women's Champions Cup win or another statement from Manchester City, who have shown no signs of slowing in the league this season.
FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City from anywhere
How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the UK
Arsenal vs Manchester City in the WSL will be broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports
Sky Sports subscribers will find the action on Sky Sports Mix or wherever you stream your Sky Sports content.
Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City in the US
US fans can watch the clash on ESPN Select.
Prices start at $12.99/month for their base plan.
Arsenal vs Manchester City: WSL preview
Arsenal and City last met in the league in early October, where a late winner saw Andree Jeglertz's side snatch the three points in a five-goal thriller in Manchester.
City are seeking an incredible 14th win on the trot in the WSL, having not lost a match since the opening day of the season against Chelsea.
They more than redeemed themselves against the champions last weekend, where a 5-1 dispatching of Sonia Bompastor's side left them with one hand on the trophy - a trophy that they have only one once before, 10 years ago.
Tickets
Meanwhile, Arsenal are also riding a wave of success, their most recent WSL game seeing them also beat Chelsea away from home.
Since then, they competed in the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup, which they won in dramatic style at the Emirates last weekend, securing the first available piece of silverware this season.
They will be desperate to build on this momentum and a win over the league leaders would show their credentials after a rocky start to the season.
While the league might appear wrapped up with 11 points separating City from second-placed Manchester United, an Arsenal victory would add spice to this campaign.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Arsenal 2-2 Manchester City
Both teams have been impressive recently - I expect another thriller at the Emirates.
Ayisha Gulati is the women's football writer at FourFourTwo. Fresh from a summer covering the Lionesses’ triumphant Euro 2025 campaign in Switzerland, she brings a passion for all things WSL, UWCL, and international women’s football. She has interviewed names including Alessia Russo and Aitana Bonmati and enjoys telling stories that capture the excitement on and off the pitch.
