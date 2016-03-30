Dunga: Brazil's World Cup qualifying is complicated

Brazil head coach Dunga says his side face a "complicated" situation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after battling from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Paraguay on Tuesday.

Paraguay led through Dario Lezcano and Edgar Benitez goals but Ricardo Oliveira gave Brazil a lifeline before Dani Alves struck an injury-time equaliser to rescue a point.

The result - which followed Brazil blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Uruguay on Friday - leaves them in sixth place, having taken nine points from six CONMEBOL qualifiers.

A trip to Ecuador, who are level on points with leaders Uruguay, follows next in August and Dunga stated that Brazil's tricky situation is nothing new.

"The beauty of football is that our next match is against the leader," Dunga said.

"It will always depend on ourselves. The heats itself, have always been complicated, from '82, '86, '90, '94... and this will be even more complicated.

"When I spoke after the last game, [I said] we needed to have technical quality with the ball and we have to be more physical when we are without the ball, that was it.

"We must fight, as opponents do. I saw a team that know how to react when things are not coming and need to change. We knew it was difficult."

Paraguay coach Ramon Diaz was left with a "bitter taste" at his side's late collapse that left them tied on points with Brazil.

"It leaves a bitter taste, because we wanted to win and we were close to it," he said.

"There's still a lot of games left, the table is still open and it is important to remember we were facing Brazil, who have a lot of quality.

"It is important to see that we can face great teams. It is important to see the team evolve."