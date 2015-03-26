Dunga: Confidence critical for Brazil
Brazil coach Dunga claimed confidence and balance have been critical to his team's winning streak, after they cruised past France 3-1 on Thursday.
Since taking over from Luiz Felipe Scolari following Brazil's embarrassing exit from last year's World Cup, Dunga has led Neymar & Co. on a seven-match winning streak but he denied he has a magic touch after watching his team defeat France in Paris.
Brazil's bid for a sixth World Cup ended in misery at home last year with a 7-1 semi-final loss to Germany, before going down 3-0 to Netherlands in the third-place play-off.
But under Dunga, Brazil have beaten the likes of Colombia, Argentina and France.
"These good results are the fruit of work and determination you put in everyday life," the 51-year-old said at his post-match media conference, according to L'Equipe.
"We must continue. Since the World Cup, I try to give confidence to the players and to find the right balance."
France opened the scoring at home with Raphael Varane powering a header past Jefferson in the 21st minute but, at the same venue as their World Cup final defeat in 1998, Brazil found a way back into the match.
Oscar levelled the scores before half-time at the Stade de France after a neat one-two with Roberto Firmino, while in the second half, Neymar and Luiz Gustavo ensured Brazil clinched victory.
"We managed a good match where we were compact and where we put the speed in the game," Dunga said.
"We also had a good possession. We committed preventable errors, especially on set pieces and the goal conceded, but once we rectified that, we found the right balance and we won logically."
