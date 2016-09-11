Dybala: Juventus on par with Europe's best

Paulo Dybala believes Juventus are on a par with Europe's finest as they chase Champions League glory.

The Serie A champions crashed out in the round of 16 last term as Bayern Munich proved to be too strong, having made the final the season before.

They meet Sevilla in their Group H opener on Wednesday and Dybala is optimistic about his side's chances.

"I cannot wait to play in the Champions League. I think we are on par with Europe's best," Dybala told Sky Sport Italia.

"We have had a great journey and came close to eliminating Bayern last year. We have brought in some great players since, so I think we can go far with the right attitude.

"Last year defeat to Sevilla cost us top spot in the group. We have to forget that and remember that we beat them in Turin.

"We have some great attackers and can cause them a lot of problems."