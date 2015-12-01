Dybala: Juventus' slow start normal

Paulo Dybala believes it was perfectly normal for Juventus to endure a difficult start to the season after losing key players such as Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tevez.

The Serie A champions won just one of their opening six league matches, leading many to doubt their title credentials.

They have gone some way to recovering their best form in recent weeks, though, winning four matches in a row and Dybala is delighted with their upturn in fortunes.

"There were big changes to the squad compared to last season, so it is completely natural that we started slowly," Dybala told Sky.

"We are all working hard to put the coach's plans into practice. We will get to where we want to be, at the top of the table, by all pulling together in the same direction."

Dybala has already netted six goals in 13 Serie A appearances since joining Juve from Palermo and has quickly become a key figure in Turin.

The Argentinian's rise to prominence has come at the expense of Alvaro Morata, but Dybala has little doubt the Spanish striker will soon be back to his best again.

"Alvaro is a magnificent player and he was the first to congratulate me after my goal against Milan. That, for me, shows the kind of guy he is," Dybala added.

"He is such an invaluable member of our squad and he is giving his all in training every day to return to his best.

"He will rekindle his form from the end of last season. His goals will be crucial again this year."