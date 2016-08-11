Dyche bullish despite rivals' 'astounding' spending power

Sean Dyche concedes he finds the level of spending power in the Premier League "astounding", but he is ready to steer Burnley's tight financial ship to top-flight safety.

The 45-year-old led the Clarets to the Championship title last season, the second time he has masterminded a promotion to the top division.

Burnley were relegated from the Premier League in 2014-15, having stuck steadfastly to a thrifty approach to their transfer business, and Dyche insists the inflated market will not make them change tack.

"I think the market has gone up again so everyone made a big deal out of the financial package that the TV offers," he said ahead of Saturday's visit of Swansea City.

"Everything has gone up from two years ago. It has jumped again and some of the numbers for players are astounding at times.

"It was well documented, it was Angel Di Maria at that time and now it is Paul Pogba. His fee is more than Burnley have ever spent in their whole history and that gives you a measure of where we are in the grand scheme of the market.

"But it is a great position to be in in the sense that we have earned the right to be here so we want to push the model, the journey, the players, push everything about what we want to do in order to be in it continually.

"It is a big challenge, there is no two ways about it."

The Turf Moor club lost home and away to Swansea last time they were in the Premier League.