Leeds United face shock Champions League competition for Aaron Ramsdale: report

Leeds United are getting to work in the transfer market as they look to buck the recent trend of promoted sides dropping straight out of the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds broke the 100-point barrier when they pipped Burnley to the Championship title on goal difference this season, but after seeing the previous six promoted teams go straight back down over the past two seasons, they know they will have a fight on their hands next term.

Forward Lucas Nmecha became the Whites' first signing of the summer when the club confirmed the Wolfsburg man will be joining on a free transfer next month, but the club have other positions they need to fill.

Leeds face competition for Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale has five England caps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite setting a club record of 25 clean sheets in a league campaign this season, Leeds are believed to be in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper.

French stopper Illan Meslier was dropped by Farke during the Championship run-in following a number of high-profile errors, with Wales international Karl Darlow replacing the 25-year-old, who has made more than 200 appearances for the club over the past five years.

Illan Meslier has made more than 200 appearances for Leeds United (Image credit: PA Images)

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is one name to be linked with a move to Elland Road in recent weeks and according to the Daily Mail, Leeds are in for the England stopper, but will face competition from Turkish side Galatasaray.

Ramsdale signed for Saints last summer in a £25million move, but endured a tough season on the south coast, as the club picked up just 12 points and finished bottom of the Premier League table.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ramsdale, who has also lost his place in the England squad, has a reported £20million release clause following Saints’ relegation back to the Championship, with the club said to be ready to move him on, even at a loss, if it means getting his reported £100,000-a-week wage off the books.

The Times claim that Galatasaray have earmarked the 27-year-old as a replacement for Fernando Muslera, who has left the club after 14 seasons, while West Ham United are also mentioned as another potential suitor.

Daniel Farke's side won the Championship title last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Leeds do need to prioritise a new goalkeeper and while Ramsdale - who Transfermarkt value at €16 million - has plenty of Premier League experience, there are a few question marks over the wisdom of a deal.

The £20mure weekly wage would take up a sizable section of Leeds' transfer budget and PSR wriggle room, especially if he has a number of suitors, so perhaps the club should be casting their net wider.