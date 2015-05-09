Dyche confident Burnley can bounce straight back

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is confident his side can make an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation on Saturday.

A 1-0 win at Hull City was not enough to preserve Burnley's slim hopes of survival, with results elsewhere consigning the Turf Moor outfit to the second tier after one season back in the top flight.

"I'm delighted with the way the players performed and the manner of the result," Dyche is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "Statistically we knew it would be tough to stay up, but mentally the players have been terrific.

"To be written off so heavily from the start by so many - their resilience has been fantastic. We did what we had to do [at Hull] but we have not done it enough over the course of the season.

"Scoring goals has been our problem. Our shape has been good, our energy and work-rate has been terrific.

"The players will grow from these experiences - so will I, so will the staff, so will the club.

"I've been proud of the players home and away, we have always tried to attack and played on the front foot. But of course relegation is disappointing.

"I believe we're in decent shape to bounce straight back. There will be definite growth in the players. I can imagine we will be competitive in the Championship next season."

Burnley face Stoke City and Aston Villa before the end of the season.