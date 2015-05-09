Dyche coy over Burnley future after relegation

Burnley manager Sean Dyche refused to commit himself to the club following their relegation from the Premier League on Saturday.

The Turf Moor outfit slipped out of the top flight after a single season despite a 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Hull City, with Danny Ings finding the target shortly after the hour.

Asked whether he had the desire to stay with the club in the Championship, Dyche said: "There's a desire from me to get through today, go home and see my family and then make sense of everything.

"We'll see. That's another day's story. For the moment, my thoughts are on my players and the group.

"There'll be a time to think about the bigger picture.

"I'm reflecting on the immediate gut feeling of how it is. That gut feeling is that you want to work hard, you want to be progressive and you want to learn. That's me and, of course, the players as well.

"Wherever that takes you, who knows? But at the moment I'm Burnley Football Club manager. That's all I'm thinking about and I'm only thinking about the people involved at this moment in time."