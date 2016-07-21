Dyke: FA board will back Allardyce as England boss

Greg Dyke says the Football Association's board will back the recommendation of a three-man selection panel to appoint Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce as the new England manager.

Dan Ashworth, Martin Glenn and David Gill are set to propose Allardyce as Roy Hodgson's successor at a board meeting on Thursday, with an official announcement expected to follow.

"Clearly the three-man group are convinced he's the right man and I would go along with that, yes," outgoing chairman Dyke said on his way to the meeting.

"We appointed a three-man committee to go out and look at all the candidates, come back with a recommendation who they thought was the best man. They've taken that decision and obviously we'll agree with it."

Asked whether the new manager should be based at the national football centre at St George's Park, Dyke added: "I think that is important. We want to integrate the England team closer into St George's Park and the process of what happens there.

"We've planned over the last two years that we would do that when Roy left and we appointed a new manager."

Sunderland released a statement on Wednesday to stress Allardyce remained their manager despite the mounting speculation and reports suggest compensation is yet to be agreed with the club.