Eamonn Brophy back with St Mirren squad for Dundee United meeting

Eamonn Brophy returns to the St Mirren squad for their final Scottish Premiership clash with Dundee United.

The striker could not face parent club Kilmarnock before making his loan move permanent.

Teenager Dylan Reid could be back after his school exams.

Dundee United will be without defender Mark Connolly after he suffered a serious knee injury.

The centre-back is facing months on the sidelines after snapping his cruciate ligament near the end of Wednesday’s draw with Motherwell.

Peter Pawlett and Florent Hoti are also doubts after picking up a knocks against Well while Benjamin Siegrist (broken wrist), Dillon Powers (concussion) and Declan Glass (knee) are long-term absentees.