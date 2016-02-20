Earthquakes' Pelosi sidelined 2-3 months after knee surgery

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Marc Pelosi will be sidelined two to three months after undergoing knee surgery Friday, marking the latest setback in the 21-year-old's injury-plagued career.

The operation is intended to resolve chronic tendonitis in Pelosi's left knee after the former Liverpool prospect was forced to sit out the U.S. national team's January camp. The surgery rules out Pelosi for the U.S. Under-23 national team's two-leg Olympic qualifying playoff against Colombia in March.

Pelosi appeared in 12 games last season after signing with the Earthquakes in July. A regular of U.S. youth setup, Pelosi signed with Liverpool after the 2011 U-17 World Cup but saw his progress stunted by a double leg fracture suffered in February 2013.