Ecuador must improve Copa America image - FA president

Ecuadorian Football Federation president Luis Chiriboga Acosta is imploring his team to improve their poor recent Copa America record.

Gustavo Quinteros' men head to Chile having not reached the quarter-finals of the continental tournament since 1997, bowing out in the first stage in five straight events.

Ecuador, who will compete in Group A alongside hosts Chile, Mexico and Bolivia, are without Manchester United winger Antonio Valencia and Emelec's Angel Mena for the showpiece.

But Acosta said it was time Ecuador stood up at the Copa, after limp showings of late.

Ecuador finished bottom of their group in 1999, 2004, 2007 and 2011, while they also failed to go beyond the group stages in 2001 - winning just one of 15 matches in five tournaments.

"There is a good atmosphere in the Tri, hopefully that influences the difficult match against Chile," Acosta said in Santiago, where the national side are preparing for their tournament opener on Thursday.

"We must always consider ourselves protagonists, Ecuador is [ready] to make a great Copa America.

"It is time to improve the image that has been left in the past editions of the Copa America, we have a good squad and a great coaching staff, there is great enthusiasm first move to the next stage of the tournament and then try to get as far as possible."