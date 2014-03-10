Ecuador Wrap: Emelec capitalise to go top

Gustavo Quinteros' men are a point clear at the top after their fifth win in six league games – a 4-1 victory over a sloppy Manta.



Independiente del Valle were held to a 0-0 draw at home to LDU Quito and LDU Loja were unable to win at Universidad Catolica.



Former Everton striker Denis Stracqualursi put Emelec ahead at home to Manta on 19 minutes, drilling a penalty down the middle after a sloppy challenge led to the spot-kick.



Manta were left rueing their own mistakes once more when they went 2-0 down in the 73rd minute.



A long pass looked to be doing no danger to their defence, only for Ricardo Lopez to nod over his own goalkeeper while trying to play it back to the shot-stopper.



Another penalty three minutes later led to the third as Angel Mena scored from the spot on this occasion.



Efren Mera struck with a brilliant volley for Manta on 81 minutes, only for Emelec to score once more soon after.



Marcos Caicedo put away a wonderful long pass to complete Emelec's huge win, with the league leaders top despite having played two fewer games than their nearest challengers.



At Universidad Catolica, Fabio Renato and Henry Patta traded goals in the opening nine minutes as LDU Loja were held to a 1-1 draw.



El Nacional came from behind to beat winless Deportivo Cuenca 2-1 and Mushuc Runa claimed their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory at home to Olmedo.



Deportivo Quito came from behind to overcome Barcelona 2-1.