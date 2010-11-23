Egypt's Al Ahly appoints temporary coach

Badri submitted his resignation on Monday after Egypt's most successful club suffered their first league defeat of the season, a result that left them six points behind arch-rivals Zamalek.

The club said Zizo, 57, will manage the team until the first half of the Premier League season ends on January 22.

Zizo played for Al Ahly in the 1970s, along with Hassan Hamdy the current president of the club.

His biggest challenge will be the title holders' match against Zamalek on December 31.