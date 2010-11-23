Egypt's Al Ahly appoints temporary coach
By app
CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Egypt's Al Ahly have accepted the resignation of Hossam Al Badri and appointed youth team coach Abdul Aziz Abdul Shafi, nicknamed Zizo, to run the side until the end of the first half of the season in January.
Badri submitted his resignation on Monday after Egypt's most successful club suffered their first league defeat of the season, a result that left them six points behind arch-rivals Zamalek.
The club said Zizo, 57, will manage the team until the first half of the Premier League season ends on January 22.
Zizo played for Al Ahly in the 1970s, along with Hassan Hamdy the current president of the club.
His biggest challenge will be the title holders' match against Zamalek on December 31.
