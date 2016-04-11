Elimination not on Real Madrid's mind - Zidane

Zinedine Zidane has stressed Real Madrid are not even thinking about the possibility of crashing out of the Champions League as they prepare to take on Wolfsburg on Tuesday.

The Santiago Bernabeu side were beaten 2-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final tie at the Volkswagen Arena and face a tough task to turn things around in this week's second leg.

Nevertheless, Zidane sees no reason to panic and remains optimistic about Madrid's chances of making the final four.

"Madrid are never prepared for elimination. Madrid are always thinking about making it to the next round. We always want more. That is why this club won so many European cups," Zidane said at a news conference.

"I am not worried. We have to remain calm and think about the task at hand. You always have to be positive. I love challenges like this. It's a good thing to be facing a difficult task.

"Conceding a goal would further complicate matters, but it could happen. We have to remain focused for the full 90 minutes. It will be easier if we keep a clean sheet, but we just have to play our own game.

"We know that we are capable of scoring goals, but we have to remain careful. We need balance. We must defend well and cannot afford to only think about attacking. We have to match their intensity.

"Real Madrid have had some extraordinary comebacks in the past. Tuesday might be the most important match of the season. But I am not feeling extra pressure. I feel the same pressure as always."