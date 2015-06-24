Elphick confident Bournemouth can adapt to the Premier League

Tommy Elphick believes Bournemouth will adapt quickly to life in the Premier League and will not be overawed by the step up in quality.

Eddie Howe's side won the Championship title last season, completing a remarkable journey that has seen them rise from the foot of League Two to the Premier League in the space of seven seasons.

And Bournemouth captain Elphick is confident the south-coast club can put up a good fight in the top flight.

"We took some big hits in the Championship after we had come up from League One and had to learn quickly, and we did," he told the Daily Echo.

"We're certainly not going to win as many games as we've been used to over the past two or three years, so we're going to have to learn to cope with those setbacks.

"But a winning mentality is what we've grown on over the past few years and we want to continue that.

"There's enough people with experience in the dressing room to deal with the challenges we will face.

"We have to hit the ground running and make sure we are ready for the opening day."

Bournemouth open their Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa on August 8, before travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool.