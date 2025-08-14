Bournemouth fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
The Bournemouth fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are set, with Unai Emery looking for a third successive record points tally
The Bournemouth fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.
The new season starts with Bournemouth visiting Liverpool on opening night of the campaign, in what could be a real marker for the Cherries.
From there, manager Andoni Iraola will be hoping to get some points on the board with fixtures against Wolves, Tottenham and Brighton before the first international break.
With the Cherries looking to buck trends and finish with a record points tally for a third season in a row, it's going to be a long campaign.
FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead on the south coast.
We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.
As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.
Fixtures in full
Bournemouth fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
AUGUST
15 Liverpool (A)
23 Wolves (H)
30 Tottenham (A)
SEPTEMBER
13 Brighton (H)
20 Newcastle (H)
27 Leeds (A)
OCTOBER
4 Fulham (H)
18 Crystal Palace (A)
25 Nott’m Forest (H)
NOVEMBER
1 Man City (A)
8 Aston Villa (A)
22 West Ham (H)
29 Sunderland (A)
DECEMBER
3 Everton (H)
6 Chelsea (H)
13 Man United (A)
20 Burnley (H)
27 Brentford (A)
30 Chelsea (A)
JANUARY
3 Arsenal (H)
7 Tottenham (H)
17 Brighton (A)
24 Liverpool (H)
31 Wolves (A)
FEBRUARY
7 Aston Villa (H)
11 Everton (A)
21 West Ham (A)
28 Sunderland (H)
MARCH
4 Brentford (H)
14 Burnley (A)
21 Man United (H)
APRIL
11 Arsenal (A)
18 Newcastle (A)
25 Leeds (H)
MAY
2 Crystal Palace (H)
9 Fulham (A)
17 Man City (H)
24 Nott’m Forest (A)
