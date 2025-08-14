Bournemouth fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season

By published

The Bournemouth fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are set, with Unai Emery looking for a third successive record points tally

Bournemouth fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season
Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth (Image credit: Alamy)
The Bournemouth fixtures for the 2025/26 Premier League season are in.

The new season starts with Bournemouth visiting Liverpool on opening night of the campaign, in what could be a real marker for the Cherries.

From there, manager Andoni Iraola will be hoping to get some points on the board with fixtures against Wolves, Tottenham and Brighton before the first international break.

With the Cherries looking to buck trends and finish with a record points tally for a third season in a row, it's going to be a long campaign.

FourFourTwo has everything you need ahead of the new season, with season previews on all 20 teams in the Premier League, including a look at what lies ahead on the south coast.

We also have the fixtures for every team in the division, too, as we count down to the opening match of the season.

As is always the case, the timings of these games are subject to change for television.

Fixtures in full

Fixtures in full

Tottenham Hotspur target Andoni Iraola manager of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester City at Vitality Stadium on February 24, 2024 in Bournemouth, England.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Getty Images)

AUGUST

15 Liverpool (A)

23 Wolves (H)

30 Tottenham (A)

SEPTEMBER

13 Brighton (H)

20 Newcastle (H)

27 Leeds (A)

OCTOBER

4 Fulham (H)

18 Crystal Palace (A)

25 Nott’m Forest (H)

NOVEMBER

1 Man City (A)

8 Aston Villa (A)

22 West Ham (H)

29 Sunderland (A)

DECEMBER

3 Everton (H)

6 Chelsea (H)

13 Man United (A)

20 Burnley (H)

27 Brentford (A)

30 Chelsea (A)

JANUARY

3 Arsenal (H)

7 Tottenham (H)

17 Brighton (A)

24 Liverpool (H)

31 Wolves (A)

FEBRUARY

7 Aston Villa (H)

11 Everton (A)

21 West Ham (A)

28 Sunderland (H)

MARCH

4 Brentford (H)

14 Burnley (A)

21 Man United (H)

APRIL

11 Arsenal (A)

18 Newcastle (A)

25 Leeds (H)

MAY

2 Crystal Palace (H)

9 Fulham (A)

17 Man City (H)

24 Nott’m Forest (A)

Full European football calendar for the 2025/26 season

