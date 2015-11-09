Emery hails belief after Sevilla stun Madrid
A pair of second-half goals saw Sevilla upstage Real Madrid 3-2, much to the delight of coach Unai Emery.
Sevilla coach Unai Emery lauded the belief of his players after they came back to shock previously unbeaten Real Madrid on Sunday.
Second-half goals from Ever Banega and Fernando Llorente helped Sevilla past Madrid 3-2 in La Liga.
Sevilla had trailed to Sergio Ramos' 22nd-minte opener, before loanee Ciro Immobile levelled proceedings 14 minutes later.
Banega and Llorente completed the comeback after half-time, condemning Madrid - who netted a consolation goal via James Rodriguez in the 93rd minute - to their first defeat of the season.
"The need of winning three points united us," Emery said.
"We believed we had to play a great match. Believing and playing a great match you are closer to the victory.
"It's very difficult not going through bad moments against a team as Real Madrid. We got over that, we kept ourselves in the match as was our aim."
Sevilla - 10th in the standings after 11 rounds - have now beaten Madrid and title holders Barcelona (2-1) this season at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
"The three points you win against Madrid or Barcelona has a bigger dimension because of the opponent you are defeating and because you don't win them often," Emery added.
"But it's important too to win [against] Las Palmas, Eibar, Malaga, Levante… and they are difficult to win too. So, it's important to be consistent."
