Emery hails belief after Sevilla stun Madrid

Sevilla coach Unai Emery lauded the belief of his players after they came back to shock previously unbeaten Real Madrid on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Ever Banega and Fernando Llorente helped Sevilla past Madrid 3-2 in La Liga.

Sevilla had trailed to Sergio Ramos' 22nd-minte opener, before loanee Ciro Immobile levelled proceedings 14 minutes later.

Banega and Llorente completed the comeback after half-time, condemning Madrid - who netted a consolation goal via James Rodriguez in the 93rd minute - to their first defeat of the season.

"The need of winning three points united us," Emery said.

"We believed we had to play a great match. Believing and playing a great match you are closer to the victory.

"It's very difficult not going through bad moments against a team as Real Madrid. We got over that, we kept ourselves in the match as was our aim."

Sevilla - 10th in the standings after 11 rounds - have now beaten Madrid and title holders Barcelona (2-1) this season at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

"The three points you win against Madrid or Barcelona has a bigger dimension because of the opponent you are defeating and because you don't win them often," Emery added.

"But it's important too to win [against] Las Palmas, Eibar, Malaga, Levante… and they are difficult to win too. So, it's important to be consistent."