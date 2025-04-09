One club mentality: How Arsenal's men and women's teams demolished Real Madrid in EXACTLY the same way

Arsenal have beaten Real Madrid in the same fashion across the men and women's teams

Arsenal are getting used to famous Champions League nights at the Emirates, especially against Real Madrid.

On Tuesday, Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly inspired the Gunners to an emphatic 3-0 win over defending champions Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final.

But it was not the first time the Emirates had seen Real Madrid lose 3-0 in a quarter-final leg this season. The women's team did exactly that in March and the similarities between the two games goes deeper than just the scoreboard.

Arsenal: The synergy between the men and women's teams

Alessia Russo scored two goals against Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just the score being the same in the same venue is interesting but all three goals were also scored in the second half in both games.

An English international also scored the opening two goals in both fixtures. Rice scored two sensational free kicks and Alessia Russo kickstarted the Gunners' comeback win.

Declan Rice scored two free kicks on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The third goal was also scored by a Spanish international in both games.

Mikel Merino finished off the goals in Tuesday's match, while World Cup winner Mariona Caldentey sealed the Gunners victory last month.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The assist for the third goal of each game was also provided by an England international. Lewis-Skelly assisted Merino and Chloe Kelly threaded the ball through to Caldentey.

The men's and women's players who wear number 23 - Merino and Russo - also both scored in the games.

Arsenal have a good lead heading into the second leg (Image credit: Getty Images)

The men's team will be hoping the synergy continues as Arsenal women progressed to the semi-final stage after beating Real Madrid 3-2 on aggregate. In FourFourTwo's view Arsenal's men will be able to close out the tie.

The men and women's teams have had the same result against the same opposition in a different game earlier this season.

Both teams played Manchester City on the same day in the Premier League and Women's Super League respectively in September. Both games ended as a 2-2 draw.

The similarities also spill onto the international stage. On Tuesday Michelle Agyemang, an Arsenal academy product who is currently on loan to Brighton, scored just 41 seconds into her debut for England against Belgium.

Last month, Lewis-Skelly scored in his first cap for England with a goal against Albania.