Emery hails PSG mentality after Caen thrashing

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery hailed the mentality of his side after they crushed Caen 6-0 on Friday to move top of Ligue 1.

Edinson Cavani shrugged off criticism of his performance in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Arsenal in midweek by hitting four goals in the first half to kick off the rout.

Lucas Moura and substitute Jean-Kevin Augustin then added further strikes after the interval to break a run of three games without a win for PSG in fine style.

"For me it's consistency," said Emery. "The style is winning.

"After, there is work to change, to see how you're going to win.

"For me, today, the team had the mentality we want. They played with intensity and consistency throughout the match. We started well, with a solid block.

"The first opportunity for us fell to Cavani from a pass from Di Maria and we continued. After he continued and he scored on all occasions."

Emery revealed he prioritised keeping a clean sheet against Caen, with PSG having conceded five goals in their three previous games.

"Today, I told the players it was important not to concede goals," the Spaniard said. "It was the most important thing.

"After, we will have chances and score goals. There was the effectiveness of the players to score goals, but for me the most important was not to concede goals."

Out-of-favour attacker Hatem Ben Arfa was again left out of the squad by Emery, who insisted he has no problem with the former Nice forward.

"For me, all players are the same," Emery said. "Today, those who were the best for this match were here.

"Today I am very happy with the team and we will work for Tuesday's game with everyone.

"There are no problems [with Ben Arfa], it is a purely sporting matter. It is not a question of level. Today Augustin played - and played well. I want everyone who works and after all players are the same for me."