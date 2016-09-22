Emery leaves out Ben Arfa again

Hatem Ben Arfa has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's matchday squad for the fourth time in a row.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has not featured for Unai Emery's side since the 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne, with speculation mounting by the week over his future in the French capital.

Reports in France claimed this week that Emery had told Ben Arfa that he was "no Lionel Messi" after growing infuriated with his lax attitude towards training.

Emery had hinted in a media conference on Thursday that the former Newcastle United player could earn a recall for Friday's meeting with Toulouse, saying he would wait until after training before making a decision.

But Ben Arfa has been omitted from PSG's 18-man squad, along with Marco Verratti and Thomas Meunier, who are struggling with respective calf and knee problems.

Ben Arfa, who moved to Parc des Princes during the transfer window after a stellar campaign for Nice, played in PSG's opening five games in all competitions before being dropped for the Ligue 1 wins over Caen and Dijon as well as the Champions League draw with Arsenal.

He has been linked with a January transfer to Southampton to reunite with ex-Nice boss Claude Puel, under whom he scored 18 goals last term.