Emery pleased with Ben Arfa attitude

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery has stressed he is happy with Hatem Ben Arfa's attitude on the training pitch and hinted the attacking midfielder could return to the squad for Saturday's home game against Bordeaux.

Ben Arfa was dropped from the first team in the wake of the 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne on September 9 and has not featured for PSG since.

He missed the 3-1 Champions League win over Ludogorets in midweek due to injury, but could make his comeback against Bordeaux after working hard to win Emery over.

"He did not train on Monday because he was injured, but Ben Arfa trained well on Thursday," Emery said at a news conference.

"It is important for him to prepare well. He is a player like any other player looking to make the squad for the game against Bordeaux.

"It is important for him to train hard after missing a few games. He has trained hard for himself and that is great. That's the path to follow for him.

"We will have one more training session and then announce the squad."

Ben Arfa is not the only new arrival at PSG to endure a rough start to life at the Parc des Princes, with Jese Rodriguez, Thomas Meunier and Grzegorz Krychowiak all struggling, too.

Nevertheless, Emery is adamant he is happy with the quartet and feels they just need time.

"The new players need time to adapt to their new surroundings, to work and to get ready to play," Emery added.

"I am happy with the players we signed. They are all working hard and respecting the staff and their team-mates.

"Some have played more than others. But I am here to help all players and try to create a team. Some have adapted faster than others, but that is only normal."