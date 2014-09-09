Emery predicting big things at Sevilla

After a four-year spell at Valencia, Emery moved to Sevilla in 2013, and led the club to fifth in last season's La Liga table.

Their campaign came to a triumphant conclusion in May as Sevilla held their nerve in a penalty shootout to defeat Benfica following a goalless draw in the Europa League final in Turin.

With that trophy in the bag, Emery is targeting a top-four finish in the Spanish top flight this time around and a chance to pit their wits against Europe's elite in 2015-16.

"This Sevilla has what it takes and I'm very happy with the team we have put together for all three competitions," he told La Bombonera Debate.

"Furthermore, there remains scope for our young players to continue to grow. There is substance, enthusiasm and excitement, and I believe we can do something great.

“My dream is to play in the Champions League with Sevilla.

"Although I've not done that at this club, they gave me the chance to be a Europa League champion."