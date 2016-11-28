Emery: PSG deserved win

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Unai Emery acknowledged the French champions suffered in their Ligue 1 victory at Lyon but deserved to win.

PSG edged Lyon 2-1 thanks to a double from striker Edinson Cavani on Sunday.

Cavani scored the winner with nine minutes remaining, after Mathieu Valbuena had equalised for hosts Lyon, who produced a stellar second-half display, as PSG moved to within a point of league-leading Nice.

Speaking afterwards, PSG head coach Emery said: "It was normal that Lyon, at home, were attacking.

"We suffered, but we deserved to win. We showed character.

"Lyon had a good second half, but we reclaimed control at the end of the game. My best week in Paris? I would say that it's the most important, but today, we're only third in the league.

"It's good that the standard of the league is high. We have won this evening, but the upcoming matches, against Angers and Montpellier, will be important."