Emery wants more from PSG despite victory

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery was far from thrilled despite his side's 3-0 Champions League win over Basel on Wednesday.

Basel hit the woodwork three times in the clash at Parc des Princes – including twice in the first half - and the visitors were punished for not taking their chances as PSG emerged victorious.

Angel Di Maria opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 40th minute, with Lucas Moura doubling the lead just after the hour mark.

Edinson Cavani then added a penalty late on as PSG claimed a win that means they can now qualify from Group A with victory in the reverse fixture in Switzerland, providing Arsenal avoid defeat against Ludogorets in the other game.

"First, it's important to have got the three points," Emery said at his post-match media conference.

"This is a good result, but regarding the game I'm not as happy as I wanted to be.

"The first half was difficult. The opposition deserved more and were good in defence. We did not play as we wanted.

"The good thing about the first half was the score - 1-0 - but the opposition had three good opportunities to score.

"The post saved us and the goalkeeper did his job. We had a lot of respect for Basel and they showed they can be dangerous."

However, Emery was impressed by his team's response in the second half and thinks they will continue to progress as the season unfolds.

He continued: "After the break it was much better - we were more complete as a team, particularly in terms of positioning.

"We had a much better second half, we created a lot of chances and scored. We're going to try and improve still more in the weeks to come.

"We have another big match on Sunday at home to Marseille. We're going to focus on the Classique."