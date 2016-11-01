Emery: We played as we wanted to in Basel

Unai Emery praised his Paris Saint-Germain players for executing the perfect game plan as they beat Basel to reach the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Blaise Matuidi put the Ligue 1 champions ahead at St Jakob-Park, only for Luca Zuffi's fortuitous equaliser to restore parity for Basel.

However, Thomas Meunier proved the hero with a late winner after Serey Die had been sent off for the home side.

PSG consequently progress to the knockout stages from Group A, alongside Arsenal who beat Ludogorets 3-2, and Emery was full of praise for his side's efforts in Switzerland.

"I'm happy," he told BeIN Sport. "We needed to win the game, and I think the team played well with good positioning on the pitch, in defence and attack, throughout the game.

"At 1-0, it is important to score the second goal and the team tried to score, but the opposition always have chances.

"They scored and that was a difficult time in the match, having given everything to win and then seen the other team equalise.

"After that, we played in the last 15 minutes to score the second - we did so and we are very happy.

"For me, after winning and qualifying, it was important to give the team more confidence. We played as we wanted to throughout the game and we won."

PSG head to Arsenal next as they aim to move ahead of the Gunners into top spot in Group A, with the two sides currently tied on 10 points.