Arsenal trail PSG 1-0 after an entertaining first-leg affair at the Emirates last week

Watch PSG v Arsenal on Wednesday 7 May for a gripping semi-final second leg match in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Ousmane Dembele's crucial strike from the first leg remains the only difference between the two sides, with the Gunners now having to yield a result in Paris if they stand a chance of progressing to this year's final.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch PSG v Arsenal online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• When is PSG v Arsenal? Wednesday 7 May 2025

• What time does PSG v Arsenal kick off? 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET

• Where is PSG v Arsenal being played? Parc des Princes, Paris

• PSG v Arsenal TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• PSG v Arsenal FREE streams: RTE (Ireland)

• Watch PSG v Arsenal from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch PSG v Arsenal for free?

You can watch PSG v Arsenal for free if you're in Ireland, with public broadcaster RTÉ showing the game on Wednesday, May 7.

Television viewers should tune into RTÉ2 to watch PSG v Arsenal online. RTÉ Playeris the place to find the free live stream, which is available through an app or simply an in-browser player with no registration required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your usual RTÉ streaming services from abroad with a VPN - more on that below.

Watch PSG v Arsenal from anywhere

What if you're away from home for PSG v Arsenal and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch PSG v Arsenal: Live stream in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, including the exclusive rights to Arsenal vs PSG on Wednesday night.

The game will be on TNT Sports 1 on TV and Discovery+ online.

Watch PSG v Arsenal in the US

Fans in the US can watch a PSG v Arsenal live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

See also ► CBS coverage a breath of fresh air and proves the US audience are having more fun than us in the UK

This is the CBS Golazo coverage with Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on May 7.

Watch PSG v Arsenal elsewhere in the world

Can I watch PSG v Arsenal in Australia?

Yes, fans in Australia can watch PSG v Arsenal on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all, you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 5am AET on Wednesday, April 9.

Can I watch PSG v Arsenal in New Zealand?

You can watch PSG v Arsenal in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game is scheduled at 7am NZST on Thursday, 8 May.

Can I watch PSG v Arsenal in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a PSG v Arsenal live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

► How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

PSG v Arsenal: Route to the Champions League semi-final

Arsenal

League phase: 3rd – W6, D1, L1

3rd – W6, D1, L1 Playoff: N/A

N/A Last-16: 9-3 vs PSV (two-leg aggregate)

9-3 vs PSV (two-leg aggregate) Quarter-final: 5-1 vs Real Madrid (two-leg aggregate)

PSG

League phase: 15th – W4, D1, L3

15th – W4, D1, L3 Playoff: 10-0 vs Brest (two-leg aggregate)

10-0 vs Brest (two-leg aggregate) Last-16: 1-1 vs Liverpool (two-leg aggregate, PSG won 4-1 on penalties)

1-1 vs Liverpool (two-leg aggregate, PSG won 4-1 on penalties) Quarter-final: 5-4 vs Aston Villa (two-leg aggregate)