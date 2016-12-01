Emotional Cavani brings up 100 amid Chapecoense tributes

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani reflected on an emotional moment after bringing up 100 goals for the Ligue 1 champions.

Uruguay international Cavani was on target in a 2-0 win over Angers on Wednesday to reach the landmark as Unai Emery's side closed to within a point of leaders Nice in the French top flight.

"There are many things, a lot of emotions today," he told reporters.

"I'm happy for the team, I'm happy with the victory. I hope to continue like that.

"Before the game, I knew that if I scored today, I would reach 100 goals. So I'm happy."

Cavani unveiled a t-shirt paying tribute to the victims of the air crash in Cerro Gordo, Colombia that claimed 71 lives including the majority of the first-team squad from Brazilian club Chapecoense.

The flight was carrying Chapecoense's players and staff for their Copa Sudamericana final clash against Atletico Nacional.

Cavani was booked for his tribute but understood the referee had to abide by league rules.

"I spoke to the referee in English, he said it was a nice gesture," he said.

"But it's normal, we don't have the right to show messages, to remove the jersey. I understand, I know it's like that.

"The most important is the message. The yellow card is not a problem."

Thiago Silva was also on target on a tough night for PSG's Brazilian contingent.

"It is very difficult," said Lucas Moura. "I had friends there [on the plane], friends who helped me at the beginning of my career.

"It's sad when something like this happens. There is not much to say. It should make us better - we have to take care of our families, our friends, because sometimes we focus on things that are not worth it.

"Today we are here, maybe not tomorrow. That is why we must give everything for the people we love. And do good things."

Brazilian-born Italy international Thiago Motta also offered his thoughts on the tragedy, having played alongside Cleber Santana at Atletico Madrid. The 35-year-old Chapecoense captain died in the crash.

"We are sad for victims, families and friends," Motta said. "Personally I knew Cleber Santana, we played together in Spain.

"We must think about the families and how help these families. It is the most important thing."