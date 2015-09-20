'Emotional' Martin thrilled to cap special day

Norwich City goalscorer Russell Martin has revealed that he almost missed Sunday's 1-1 draw at Liverpool after the birth of his son in the morning.

The Norwich captain was the visitors' hero at Anfield with his equaliser in the 61st minute, cancelling out Danny Ings' opener two minutes into the second half, despite enduring a tiring and emotional lead-up to the match.

Martin travelled to Liverpool with his team-mates as usual before rushing back to Norfolk at midnight on Saturday, with his wife due to give birth.

After the 9am birth Martin was allowed to travel by air with the club directors and, while manager Alex Neil selected him regardless, the defender conceded that he was late getting back to Liverpool before the contest.

"I was late for the game as I made it back home last night for the birth of my son," he told reporters.

"Then I shot back up on the plane today with the directors, so it's a fantastic day and emotional day.

"Just to score at a place like this is great and it's an important goal. I'm over the moon and delighted.

"It's an immense effort from all the lads. Our performances all season have been right up there.

"We have set a standard but we have lads who put a real shift in. We've not got any superstars but a real team.

"The manager has set us certain targets. You can't just aim to finish 17th. We'll have a go against anyone and maintain the standard and see where it takes us."