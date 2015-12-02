'Emotional' Ribery back in Bayern training
Having returned to Bayern Munich training, Franck Ribery admits his comeback from a serious injury has been "very emotional".
The 32-year-old took part in team drills, sprint exercises and shooting practice after spending nine months on the sidelines with a persistent ankle problem sustained against Shakhtar Donetsk in March.
"It's a great day for me, very emotional," he told FCBTV.
"It was my first really long injury, it was a serious situation for me. But that's football, that's life.
"It's important that you keep your head up and work hard. Now I'm back in the team. It's a good feeling.
"The whole team was happy for me. It was fun."
Ribery had initially set a target of December 12 to make his return to first-team action, when Ingolstadt visit the Allianz Arena.
Bayern chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said earlier this week that Ribery's "ordeal was over" and that the club had full confidence he was on track to return on schedule.
