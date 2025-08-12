Premier League striker sighting at Leeds United training ground confirmed
Former West Ham United striker Michail Antonio is out to prove himself all over again after making a comeback from a broken leg
To many 35-year-old Premier League footballers, a broken leg and expiring contract might be a signal to call it a day.
For Michail Antonio, the ex-West Ham striker is keen to show his playing days are not behind him, even after the December 2024 car crash which he freely admits, almost cost him his life.
Speaking to FourFourTwo at the FA Community Shield Final between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, the experienced Premier League marksman was reluctant to discuss the details of his Hammers exit - but insists he's back to normal and isn't thinking about retiring any time soon.
Michail Antonio spotted at Leeds training facility - but not for the reason you might think
"I'm still going to play. I'm speaking to a few clubs right now, I'm just kind of waiting for the right offer to come and move forward from there.
"I definitely know I'm good. I know I'm fit, just waiting for the right opportunity. I've had a couple of offers - I'm kind of just holding out to see if anything better comes," Antonio said.
For the first time in 10 seasons, Antonio will not be representing the Hammers in 2025-26. After 323 appearances and 83 goals with the East London club, Antonio is searching for a new team in the twilight of his career.
"I don't want to speak on that, that's a touchy subject," Antonio said of his London Stadium departure. "I'm gonna leave that one to the side. We'll speak about it another time."
The Jamaica international's co-presenter on The Footballer's Football Podcast, Callum Wilson has joined West Ham on a free transfer this summer, effectively replacing Antonio in Graham Potter's squad. He told FourFourTwo he wishes ex-Newcastle striker Wilson all the best in his new venture.
"I was actually happy for him. And he said it to me on The Footballer's Football podcast, he said, 'I'm going to take your place.'
"He ended up signing, and he called me afterwards, he asked me for my number nine shirt, out of respect, which he didn't have to do - but he actually called me up and said, 'Look, I want to take number nine. Do you want it?'
"I was like, 'To be honest, before me, I would have said you wouldn't want it, because the record wasn't the best. But obviously I've done it well for you right now.'
"He's gone in there, and I'm happy for him. Me and him, we're very close, we speak all the time and stuff like that. So I'm hoping that he goes in there and does well." Antonio added.
Among the offers Antonio has received this summer are proposals from abroad. Whilst open to playing outside England, Antonio wants to put his family first and therefore a move closer to home is preferred.
Last week, Antonio was sighted at Leeds United's Thorp Arch training facility, sparking rumours online that the Whites could be making a move for the ex-Hammers man.
Antonio confirmed to FourFourTwo his business in Yorkshire was related to a new sports supplements company he has founded, and similar visits were made to Ipswich Town and Oxford United, among others.
Leeds are in the market for a centre-forward this summer, however, Antonio does not fit the age profile of the players currently on the Elland Road club's shortlist for that position.
