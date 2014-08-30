Enrique hoping for more signs of progression

Luis Enrique replaced Gerardo Martino as the club's new coach in May and has wasted no time in bolstering his squad with their transfer ban on the horizon.

Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Jeremy Mathieu, Thomas Vermaelen, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Claudio Bravo and Douglas are all new arrivals at Barca, with the former Celta Vigo boss' facing the challenge of trying to bed them in.

Barca started their league campaign with a 3-0 home win over Elche last week and will welcome back Brazil star Neymar for the Villarreal clash.

And although Andres Iniesta (knee) will miss the match, Luis Enrique is confident and hopes to see his team gel.

"I am hoping that the team begins to settle which is something that will happen with games," he said.

"We are looking sharp after a week where we have trained well. We know our rival (Villarreal) well and they are a strong team in the league.

"They had a good pre-season in terms of performance and results.

"The game will not be easy for us but we are prepared and at the moment each match is a test for us. All teams with a new coach need time to adapt but that is something that I am not asking for."

Iniesta's absence was confirmed by a brief club statement which read: "Iniesta will miss tomorrow's game against Villarreal with an injury to his left knee."