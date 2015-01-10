Enrique: I'll walk if Barca players don't back me

A tumultuous week off the pitch at Barcelona saw sporting director Andoni Zubizaretta sacked, his assistant and club legend Carles Puyol quit and presidential elections brought forward a year in the aftermath.

Thursday's Copa del Rey clash with Elche failed to raise the mood in Catalonia as Luis Enrique's name was booed, in spite of Barca's 5-0 victory.

Reports have suggested former Barca boss Frank Rijkaard could be reinstalled to the Camp Nou hotseat if Luis Enrique is given the boot.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's crucial Liga clash with Atletico Madrid, Luis Enrique expressed confidence that his side is working at full capacity, and suggested he would be happy to step down if that was not the case.

"I work everyday 100 per cent but I assure you that I'll quit if my players don't follow me," he said.

"That hasn't happened during my career as coach.

"The players and technical team, we are not involved in these aspects.

"We are just focused on the things we can improve, and we avoid everything that is not positive.

"I know this is not against me, it is against everything that surrounds Barcelona.

"This situations have happened in past seasons, and will happen again."