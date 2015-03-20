Enrique wary of depleted PSG in quarter-finals

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marco Verratti received a red and yellow card respectively in the second leg of PSG's last 16 tie at Chelsea, meaning they will miss out against the four-time champions of Europe on April 15.

Losing talisman and former Barca striker Ibrahimovic is a huge setback for Laurent Blanc, but Luis Enrique has warned his players against getting complacent.

The Barca coach told the club's official website following Friday's last-eight draw: "The absence of Ibrahimovic and Verratti is important but they have other players who are equally dangerous.

"Having the return leg at home is big. It's important to get a good result in Paris and try to qualify for the semi-finals in front of our fans.

"They're very dangerous and we have a lot of respect for them."

Barca and PSG, who overcame Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea in the last 16, faced each other in the group stages, when both sides triumphed on home soil.

Luis Enrique added: "We have experience from the group stage, with a win and a defeat.

"After beating Chelsea they showed they're a strong candidate to win the competition."