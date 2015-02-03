Eredivise Wrap: 10-man PSV dispatch Breda

PSV, though, were forced to do it the hard way at Rat Verlegh Stadion after full-back Jetro Willems received the fastest red card in Eredivisie history, sent off inside just 30 seconds for a dangerous tackle on Gill Swerts.

But 10-man PSV, who have won every game bar one since the end of September, still controlled proceedings away from home, scoring twice in the second half to move 12 points clear of Ajax at the summit.

Memphis Depay put the visitors ahead nine minutes after the restart when he was played in by fellow youngster Adam Maher for his 14th goal of the season.

PSV skipper Georginio Wijnaldum then rounded off a sweeping counter-attacking move with just over 15 minutes remaining to put the result beyond doubt.

In Tuesday's other match, Go Ahead Eagles bounced back from their loss to Groningen last time by playing out a goalless draw at home to Excelsior.