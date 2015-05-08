Eredivisie Preview: Beleaguered NAC Breda eye much need away win

NAC Breda are in desperate need of a positive result at fourth-placed AZ on Sunday in their battle to avoid an Eredivisie relegation play-off.

With just two matches of the regular season remaining, NAC (28 points) sit 16th and three points adrift of safety.

Relegation has already been confirmed for rock-bottom Dordrecht, but Go Ahead Eagles (26), also have a slim hope of avoiding the play-off - but would need to end the season with two wins and hope their rivals slip-up.

The 15th-placed Excelsior (31) are the team both NAC and the Go Ahead Eagles are targeting.

NAC, winless in four, would cause a major shock if they were to win at AZ, who have climbed to fourth on the back of winning their last two games.

Go Ahead Eagles are at home to sixth-placed Heerenveen, while Excelsior visit mid-table Utrecht.

At the other end of the table, much of the attention focuses on whether stuttering Feyenoord can be caught in third.

Fred Rutten's side have not won any of their last three and are now just three points ahead of AZ and five in front of Vitesse.

With third comes direct entrance into next season's UEFA Europa League group stages, while sides from fourth to seventh enter the qualifying rounds.

Vitesse could not have a better chance to gain ground on Feyenoord, visiting Rutten's men for a crucial clash.

PSV, already crowned champions and table-toppers by 14 points, will be expected to see off 14th-placed Heracles.

Memphis Depay is set to make his final home appearance for the champions, after it was confirmed on Thursday that a deal has been agreed for the Netherlands international to join Manchester United.

Ajax, who are guaranteed to finish second - which will see them enter the qualifying rounds of the Champions League next term - host mid-table Cambuur.

ADO Den Haag - who have won three of their last four - visit Willem II, while Groningen will attempt to extend their seven-match unbeaten run when they host PEC Zwolle and doomed Dordrecht go to Twente.